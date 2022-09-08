North America shut down

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A discussion between what the "normies" and what is actually true. As SOON as they wake up(mid Sept) becuz of the food deliveries NOT making it or meeting anywhere close to physical demant, it ALL falls apart. People will know the trouble they're in and in that moment, a WHOLE bunch of things are gonna fill empty heads with fear, anger and absolute bonified violent ignorance... People are not going to take this well. That happens in a lil over a week. folks. It's here. It's time. Make your moves, check your lists, fill the gaps and know your strengths and weaknesses... And don't lie to yourself. Be real w ourselves in this endeavor. Hit meeeeee! [email protected]