Rev. 9-11 The first man who was a preacher was Satan Gen. 2:17-4:12; 2 Thess. 2:3; Rom. 5:12-21.

Men didn't like the preaching of Christ so we hired Satan the man of sin 2 Thess. 2:1-11; Rom. 5: 12-21. During, the apostasy from the ways of Jehovah 2 Thess. 2:3, the god of this world brought sin, death, suffering, and insanity back to this world by telling us that we can be like God, preach like Christ, and give to the world bibles and religions of men, which is why the Prince of Peace is back with the Sword of the Spirit in these last days of the rule of the prince of the power of the air Heb. 1:2; Joel 2, Acts 2: 17-21; 2 Peter.3; Job; Gen. 2:17-4:12; 2 Thess. 2:1-11; Rom. 5:12-21; James 5:7-11. In the times of ignorance the Lord overlooked Rom. 5:13; Acts 17:30, we have 42 years to overcome the ways of men including the worship of men and demons - the spirits of dead evil men Rev. 9:20. Satan was a man, the first preacher of men, who brought to this world sin, suffering, and death. He steals peace, sanity, and rational thought from this world as a demon and antichrist Rom. 5:12-21. He rules over this world by pretending to be a god, a fallen angel, a lizard person, an alien, or whatever it takes 2 Thess. 2:4 to convince us that whatever insane Gnostic doctrine of men works as well as the doctrine of Christ! It is how Saul, before his conversion to Paul, and some counted as righteous today, in all good conscience, do not believe Christ has all authority.

IF, you have ears, to hear the wisdom from above, the hidden manna Rev. 2:17, or hidden revelation 1 Cor. 2:7 that Satan was the first preacher of men, THEN, you know that the second coming of Christ is at hand after the suffering from the ways of men Job; 2 Thess. 2:1-11; James 5:7-11. and that the destroyer, or space weather, fire from heaven, will destroy all those who do not repent of the ways of men Rev. 18:4; Matt. 7:21ff in about 2065 AD. Those with ears to hear the mysteries of the Kingdom Matt. 13:11 will understand that one faith from Jehovah Christianity will continue in the 2nd age of the Kingdom for 750 years on the new heaven and the new earth 2 Pet. 3; Acts 2:17-21.





