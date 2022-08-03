YouTube censored my video putting the CDC on notice they are violating the constitution

Steve Kirsch





July 31, 2022





They censored it for "Medical misinformation" because I offered to discuss misinformation spreader claims like how many people have died from the COVID vaccines. The CDC says nobody has died so I'm sure that's what triggered it.





Basically, to keep everyone safe, YouTube will censor any information that contradicts what the CDC or WHO said. But either agency can contract the other agency, because that is safe.





Here is the YouTube censored video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dNsUCpnwzYg





Here is the video they don't want you to see: https://rumble.com/v1ebl1x-my-voicemail-for-carol-crawford-of-the-cdc-on-how-to-stop-covid-misinformat.html





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ec31f-youtube-censored-my-video-of-putting-the-cdc-on-notice-they-are-violating-t.html



