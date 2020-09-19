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Unsterilised Bond Monetisation - Is ''QE'' an Economic Virus?
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16 views • September 19, 2020
There is an analogy too rich to ignore as COVID-19 grips the world and shuts it down. What major central banks have been doing, “monetising” economies, seems akin to the spread of a pathogen. The behaviour takes root in a comprehensive manner and impacts everyone it touches, very much like a virus. Since the first dubious decision to effect Quantitative Easing (QE), the printing presses now roll on a whim.
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Keywords
alex jonesnew world ordergerald celenteeconomic collapsereal estate crashglobal economic crisisfinancial crashnomi prinsjim rickardslindsey williamsmike maloneyjim williebob chapmanegon von greyerzglobal economic collapseproperty crashrobert kiyosakiharry dentmichael pentoexecutiveglobalexecutive global
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