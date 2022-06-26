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https://gnews.org/post/pdaed21e
06/24/2022 Dr. Andrew Bostom’s twitter account was banned after he tweeted about a Medical Study. The study showed men who received Pfizer’s COVID 19 vaccine have lower levels of semen and a loss of motile sperm count. Bostom was shocked by that, he said it’s important for Twitter to keep open lines of communication