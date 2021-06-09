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NUREMBERG 2, PROGRESS REPORT Headed Up By Lawyer, Dr Reiner Fulmitch says The Experimental Jab is in breach of ALL10 of the Nuremberg Codes 1947 which carry a maximum penalty of DEATH.
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345 views • June 09, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1JFnS7pwqQVR/
An international team of 100s of lawyers and medical experts are seeking to charge the CDC, the WHO, and the DAVOS group with crimes against humanity.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60bfa39e05e4f2716bb9984b
An international team of 100s of lawyers and medical experts are seeking to charge the CDC, the WHO, and the DAVOS group with crimes against humanity.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60bfa39e05e4f2716bb9984b
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