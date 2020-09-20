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Questioning Corona; Has it Become a Crime? | A Better Tomorrow
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23 views • September 20, 2020
Today Dave and I ask a lot of questions when it comes to the news being spread by the Corona virus, and we want our community to weigh in with some answers. What exactly is going on here, and how much power do governments have when they are able to silence the voice of so many people?
Why is there so much information being shared that completely contradicts the narrative of our federal health regulatory agencies and organizations like the WHO?
Is our consciousness being manipulated?
Is there a battle for our perception happening right now?
Why is there so much conflicting information if everything is crystal clear?
Should we not be examining information openly, transparently, and together?
Time to raise your voices, and MyTCNTV Network is the platform to do that on.
Why is there so much information being shared that completely contradicts the narrative of our federal health regulatory agencies and organizations like the WHO?
Is our consciousness being manipulated?
Is there a battle for our perception happening right now?
Why is there so much conflicting information if everything is crystal clear?
Should we not be examining information openly, transparently, and together?
Time to raise your voices, and MyTCNTV Network is the platform to do that on.
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