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Glyphosate Making World Epidemic of Sleep Disorders Linked to Vitamin D Deficiency WORSE, part 2
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
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Another video going over how sleep issues is linked to low vitamin D3 levels by

https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v affiliate, Danny Tseng (& meant sunrise #797!) To view the 4-page article w/ the same title, visit:

https://tinyurl.com/SleepDisordersAndVitaminD

Learn more @ any of

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation

tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint

To BOOST ur Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's 1ST 95% UVB vitamin D lamp, visit

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To get a discount on this & higher-ticket items, enter code

DANNY

To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags & down, enter code

howtodieofnothing

To become a free LumaNova affiliate on my TEAM, fill-out

https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v

OR

https://tinyurl.com/ShareTheBestVitaminDLamp

To be able to afford the above by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watch the videos below

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101

OR

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

OR

https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom


, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975

To view all the things mentioned (& much MORE) all on 1 document, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

To view my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" e-Guide, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep


Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of

https://tinyurl.com/The3PillarsOfHealthStore

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore


To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing,” visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxRoundup101

https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup

tinyurl.com/GlyphosateGuide

https://bit.ly/DetoxRoundup


Learn more by watching videos at:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy


Pls forward me a copy of ur order &/or enrollment confirmation email(s) to:

[email protected] & then leave me a VM at 786.441.2727 or cell: 305.297.9360 to ensure that your order ships out, ASAP, &/or that you get off to a fast start


To meet w/ me, I'm located @

7081 Environ Blvd

Apt 639

Lauderhill FL 33319

dial #711 for entry into elevator lobby

Keywords
sleep disordersvitamin d deficiencydr michael holickspertibest vitamin d lamp25oh vitamin d3
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