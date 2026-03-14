Glyphosate Making World Epidemic of Sleep Disorders Linked to Vitamin D Deficiency WORSE, part 2

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Another video going over how sleep issues is linked to low vitamin D3 levels by
https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v affiliate, Danny Tseng (& meant sunrise #797!) To view the 4-page article w/ the same title, visit:
https://tinyurl.com/SleepDisordersAndVitaminD
Learn more @ any of
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation
tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint
To BOOST ur Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's 1ST 95% UVB vitamin D lamp, visit
https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVitaminDLamp
To get a discount on this & higher-ticket items, enter code
DANNY
To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags & down, enter code
howtodieofnothing
To become a free LumaNova affiliate on my TEAM, fill-out
https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v
OR
https://tinyurl.com/ShareTheBestVitaminDLamp
To be able to afford the above by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow
tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom
, watch the videos below
https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101
OR
https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101
https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5
OR
https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave a VM @
786.441.2727
c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
To view all the things mentioned (& much MORE) all on 1 document, visit any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare
tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
To view my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" e-Guide, visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems
https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems
https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep
Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of
https://tinyurl.com/The3PillarsOfHealthStore
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore
To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing,” visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup
https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxRoundup101
https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup
tinyurl.com/GlyphosateGuide
Learn more by watching videos at:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy
Pls forward me a copy of ur order &/or enrollment confirmation email(s) to:
[email protected] & then leave me a VM at 786.441.2727 or cell: 305.297.9360 to ensure that your order ships out, ASAP, &/or that you get off to a fast start
To meet w/ me, I'm located @
7081 Environ Blvd
Apt 639
Lauderhill FL 33319
dial #711 for entry into elevator lobby
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