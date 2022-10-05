Pres Donald Trump Speaks at the Hispanic Leadership Conference in Miami today...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
[CLIP] President Trump:
“When should we expect a Bush 1 document investigation?
And how about a Bush 2 document investigation?
And when is Bill Clinton investigation starting?
Are they beginning to look at Obama warehouse investigation?
When is that? Next week or this week? How about this week?”
One word: Precedent.
Watch on RSBN - https://rumble.com/v1m7foa-president-donald-j.-trump-delivers-remarks-at-hispanic-leadership-conferenc.html