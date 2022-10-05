Pres Donald Trump Speaks at the Hispanic Leadership Conference in Miami today...

[CLIP] President Trump:

“When should we expect a Bush 1 document investigation?

And how about a Bush 2 document investigation?

And when is Bill Clinton investigation starting?

Are they beginning to look at Obama warehouse investigation?

When is that? Next week or this week? How about this week?”

One word: Precedent.





