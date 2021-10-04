© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sargent Robert Horton - War Castle
Follow
2
Share
Report
175 views • October 04, 2021
The implementation of our system.
Throughout US History we have been warned and fighting what we are currently going through. This is very informative and great video of the History of how we got here.
The Title 4 Flag & Martime Law are very important in understanding real American History. This is what is happening right now.
Title 4 Flag Captured
The Act of England 1871 Reversed.
The Balfour Declaration 1917 Reversed.
Throughout US History we have been warned and fighting what we are currently going through. This is very informative and great video of the History of how we got here.
The Title 4 Flag & Martime Law are very important in understanding real American History. This is what is happening right now.
Title 4 Flag Captured
The Act of England 1871 Reversed.
The Balfour Declaration 1917 Reversed.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.