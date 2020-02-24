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From Covid-19 Pandemic to Police State - The 2010 Plan to Impose a Global Martial Law
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156 views • February 24, 2020
See Post: https://bit.ly/2VlaCxY
The US military-industrial police state has never hesitated to sacrifice the lives of Americans in order to achieve its goal of locking down control of all movement – not just in and out of the country but within the country. Bioweapons, as the Rockefeller Foundation gleefully pointed out way back in 2010, are a fantastic way to convince an already-mentally-supine population to yield control of their physical forms to the state’s machinations as well. While the interview in this video was recorded in 2014 as an Ebola outbreak ravaged west Africa, Vox’s observations are if anything even more applicable to 2020′s coronavirus outbreak, which has set western powers salivating as China sets into motion its enviable (if you’re a power-mad sociopath) state control machinery to quarantine some 50 million people behind a ‘cordon sanitaire’ that authorities admit has already allowed carriers of the virus to slip out ahead of its imposition – meaning this massive crackdown on free movement serves no purpose other than as a giant human experiment in what liberties a population will thoroughly trash for the fleeting illusion of security.
The US military-industrial police state has never hesitated to sacrifice the lives of Americans in order to achieve its goal of locking down control of all movement – not just in and out of the country but within the country. Bioweapons, as the Rockefeller Foundation gleefully pointed out way back in 2010, are a fantastic way to convince an already-mentally-supine population to yield control of their physical forms to the state’s machinations as well. While the interview in this video was recorded in 2014 as an Ebola outbreak ravaged west Africa, Vox’s observations are if anything even more applicable to 2020′s coronavirus outbreak, which has set western powers salivating as China sets into motion its enviable (if you’re a power-mad sociopath) state control machinery to quarantine some 50 million people behind a ‘cordon sanitaire’ that authorities admit has already allowed carriers of the virus to slip out ahead of its imposition – meaning this massive crackdown on free movement serves no purpose other than as a giant human experiment in what liberties a population will thoroughly trash for the fleeting illusion of security.
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