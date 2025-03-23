Protesters clash with police outside Netanyahu's residence, last night

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Protesters clash with police outside Netanyahu's residence
➡️Massive protests took place in Israel on Saturday amid growing public anger against the government for ending the ceasefire before the return of the remaining Gaza hostages.
➡️In Jerusalem, protesters marched toward Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence and clashed with police after breaking through checkpoints.
➡️According to authorities, "some protesters violated public order," and two people were arrested.