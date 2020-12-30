EP 2259-9AM  LINES DRAWN AS CIVIL WAR LOOMS "THERE ARE ONLY PATRIOTS & TRAITORS NOW"

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TUESDAY - DECEMBER 29, 2020
LIVE BROADCAST LINK: http://dlive.tv/petesantilli
Supporters of Liberty will not go quietly into the night. We have already seen four years of civil conflict that has separated both friends and family. Factions of the Left have burned American cities and factions on the Right have threatened violence through force of arms to put an end to it and have put armed patrols on the streets of some cities. In some cases, the police have stood idly by, ordered by their superiors to not interfere. https://bit.ly/3aOo8BF
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