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“Biden & Obama Raped Me”: Powerful Elites, Celebs, Demonic Sex Abuse Ring - Stew Peters Show November 10, 2021
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621 views • November 10, 2021
Victim: “Biden & Obama Raped Me”: Powerful Elites, Celebs, Demonic Sex Abuse Ring - Stew Peters Show November 10, 2021
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhinoQ:c/Victim--%E2%80%9CBiden---Obama-Raped-Me%E2%80%9D--Powerful-Elites%2C-Celebs%2C-Demonic-Sex-Abuse-Ring:0
The FBI’s raids on Project Veritas prove what previously seemed insane and unthinkable: Ashley Biden’s diary is real. She really did take inappropriate showers with her own dad, and she really believes she was molested by older men as a girl.
But if that can happen to the daughter of a U.S. Senator, it can happen to anybody. It’s just a matter of the authorities choosing to take it seriously instead of dismissing it all.
Our next guest may have the wildest personal story we’ve ever heard.
Ally Carter grew up in the school of hard knocks, to say the least. She was one of six girls in a troubled home. Her parents were affiliated with the Black Panthers, the radical black separatist group. Maybe that’s to blame for what happened to her.
Ally says that her biological mother routinely slept with authority figures, and soon initiated her own children into the same practices. Ally said her mom would hand her over to be abused by the local police chief. She would take her to a trap house, just to be abused. When she coped with the pain by running away or harming herself, she was rewarded by being placed in new foster care homes, where instead of her mother it was teenage boys and foster fathers who abused her.
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/11/victim-biden-obama-raped-me-powerful-elites-celebs-demonic-sex-abuse-ring/
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhinoQ:c/Victim--%E2%80%9CBiden---Obama-Raped-Me%E2%80%9D--Powerful-Elites%2C-Celebs%2C-Demonic-Sex-Abuse-Ring:0
The FBI’s raids on Project Veritas prove what previously seemed insane and unthinkable: Ashley Biden’s diary is real. She really did take inappropriate showers with her own dad, and she really believes she was molested by older men as a girl.
But if that can happen to the daughter of a U.S. Senator, it can happen to anybody. It’s just a matter of the authorities choosing to take it seriously instead of dismissing it all.
Our next guest may have the wildest personal story we’ve ever heard.
Ally Carter grew up in the school of hard knocks, to say the least. She was one of six girls in a troubled home. Her parents were affiliated with the Black Panthers, the radical black separatist group. Maybe that’s to blame for what happened to her.
Ally says that her biological mother routinely slept with authority figures, and soon initiated her own children into the same practices. Ally said her mom would hand her over to be abused by the local police chief. She would take her to a trap house, just to be abused. When she coped with the pain by running away or harming herself, she was rewarded by being placed in new foster care homes, where instead of her mother it was teenage boys and foster fathers who abused her.
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/11/victim-biden-obama-raped-me-powerful-elites-celebs-demonic-sex-abuse-ring/
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