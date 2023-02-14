West Admits Jets for Ukraine will Take Years + US Sanctions Blocking Syrian Earthquake Relief

- US rep admits US sanctions and occupation of eastern Syria are to prevent reconstruction for use as leverage following Washington’s failed proxy war;

- Russian missiles & drones targeted Ukraine’s power grid inflicting heavy damage nationwide;

- The missile/drone strikes included an unmanned naval drone targeting a bridge in Odessa;

- Western governments and analysts admit that it will take years to send Ukraine NATO jets;

- Any appearance beforehand means NATO pilots are posing as Ukrainian pilots;

- CNN claims captured “Wagner” fighters say Russia is suffering heavy losses, CNN suggests 80% of the 50,000 Wagner recruited have died, been injured, or are captured;

- This suggests only 10k Wagner fighters are outfighting/surrounding Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut;

- CNN used US-EU supported front “Russia Behind Bars” to back claims in report, a similar tactic used during the US proxy war in Syria;

