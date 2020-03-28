Are you in agreement with God's covenant?

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The video was produced in the outskirts of Sipalay City, the Philippines, on February 2, 2020.



In Deuteronomy 4:2, through Moses, His holy prophet, God instructs His people, “ye may keep the commandments of the Lord your God which I command you”. How do the ten commandments of God relate to His covenant with His people? Deuteronomy 4:13 provides the answer: And He declared unto you His covenant, which He commanded you to perform, even ten commandments; and He wrote them upon two tables of stone. According to Deuteronomy 4:13, God’s covenant with His people requires them to “perform, even ten commandments”, the holy ten commandments of God as they are found in Exodus 20:3-17. Keeping the holy ten commandments of God are a prerequisite for being a saint of God in Revelation 14:12, which says, Here is the patience of the saints: here are they that keep the commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus.



From Yeshua or Jesus Christ, the holy living Son of the holy living God, If you love Me, keep My commandments in John 14:15. As the Word who gave us His commandments in Exodus 20:3-17, the Word Who became flesh adds in John 14:21, He that hath My commandments, and keepeth them, he it is that loveth Me: and he that loveth Me shall be loved of My Father, and I will love him, and will manifest myself to him.



Upon reading Christ’s own words in John 14:15 and 21, do you understand the implication of keeping God’s covenant, His ten commandments? Jesus says that if you do, you show your love to Him. Second, if you keep God’s covenant, His ten commandments, Jesus says that you “shall be loved of My Father”. Third, Jesus says that, if you keep God’s covenant, His ten commandments, He will love you and manifest Himself to you. How amazing is this? Jesus will love you and manifest Himself to you if you accept God’s covenant, even ten commandments.



That is God’s covenant with His people, His saints and according to Psalm 89:34, God says, My covenant will I not break, nor alter the thing that is gone out of My lips. God will not break His covenant or His ten commandments with His people, His true followers of Christ, because He Himself does not change according to Malachi 3:6 and Hebrews 13:8, which says, Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and to day, and for ever. This is the same Jesus Christ Who is our great God and our Saviour according to Titus 2:13-14.



Since God Who is love does not and will not ever change, all of His ways are perfect. Psalm 103:18 says, To such as keep his covenant, and to those that remember his commandments to do them. In Psalm 111:10, we read, The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom: a good understanding have all they that do His commandments. His covenant, even ten commandments, is for everyone to perform and to keep because His ten commandments define His love according to 1 John 5:3, which says, For this is the love of God, that we keep His commandments: and His commandments are not grievous.



By accepting God’s covenant and keeping His commandments, you’ll abide in the love and the righteousness of Jesus Christ or Yeshua, Who is God manifested in the flesh according to John 1:14 and 1 Timothy 3:16, and you will reflect His divine, holy, sinless character. As followers of Christ, we must imitate His divine, sinless example and through the Holy Spirit of Truth, obey Him as our Lord, God, King and Saviour. Jesus Christ is the perfect example to follow. He is our Pattern. He is our Great Shepherd. As followers of Christ, let’s obey Him as He obeys God the Father and let us keep God’s covenant, even His ten commandments, which again defines His love. If you do, God promises in Revelation 22:14, Blessed are they that do His commandments, that they may have right to the tree of life, and may enter in through the gates into the city.



That city is the heavenly city, New Jerusalem, where God’s covenant, even His ten commandments, rule...and you shall be with your Elohim forevermore! May the love, peace and grace of the Most High God Who wants you to accept His covenant be with you.



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SDRchurch.org; www.remnantofgod.org, www.SDRMinistries.org along with SDRAmerica; ThirstyforTruth; Gospelor; SDRMedia and NicholasPoGM on YouTube.