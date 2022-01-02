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Dr.TomCowan
7701 subscribers
New Year's Resolutions: Three Things Everybody Should Do In 2022- Webinar from Friday, December 31st, 2021
In this webinar, I discussed New Year's Resolutions: things that everyone should do in 2022. I also held a Q&A session; topics include:
-Chaga
-Brown's Gas
-Cataracts
-Turpentine & DMSO
-Deuterium Depleted Water
-Rabies & what causes it
-Inflammation of the sinuses
-Pumpkin & Fluffy Update
-Structured Water
-Teenage Acne
-Vaccines
-Is Covid engineered?