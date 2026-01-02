BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Interplanetary Phenomenon Unit – Daniel and Derek Salter Interview with James Bartley
The Cosmic Switchboard
The Cosmic Switchboard
25 views • 22 hours ago

Members Commentary by James: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2026/01/02/interplanetary-phenomenon-unit/


Daniel and Derek Salter discuss their Grandfather Dan Salter’s involvement with the Interplanetary Phenomenon Unit of the U.S. Army Counterintelligence Corps Science & Technology Directorate. Dan Salter also worked for the National Reconnaissance Office. Dan Salter knew President Eisenhower personally and may have discussed Majestic Level Issues with President Eisenhower.


The book written by their grandfather is called “Life with a Cosmos Clearance.”

In the members segment James Bartley discusses back-engineering and exploitation of Alien Technology not only in America but its possible beginnings in Europe and elsewhere.


James talks about key players like Dr. Theodor Von Karman and General Lauris Norstad. Certain individuals with a need to know about the deepest secrets of the alien technology and cultural relations program were shifted and moved to key areas around the world particularly in Europe. Was this the beginning of the European version of the Off World Programs?

secret space programmilitary intelligencealien technologypresident eisenhowerjames bartleyadvanced propulsiondaniel salterinterplanetary phenomenon unitnational reconnaissance officelife with a cosmos clearancederek salteroff world programsdan salterus army counterintelligence corpsscience and technology directoratemajestic levelcosmos clearanceback engineeringexploitation programstheodor von karmanlauris norstadeurope operationscultural relations programclassified aerospacecovert research
