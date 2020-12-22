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URGENT News about the Covid-19 Vaccine
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669 views • December 22, 2020
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/urgent-news-about-the-covid-19-vaccine_botqwzI8R7UUVY2.html
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, exposes a remarkable truth about the covid-19 vaccine. You must watch and share this. Click on the following link to go to Dr Coleman's website then click on the health button http://www.vernoncoleman.com
Thank you for all your support and kind comments.
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, exposes a remarkable truth about the covid-19 vaccine. You must watch and share this. Click on the following link to go to Dr Coleman's website then click on the health button http://www.vernoncoleman.com
Thank you for all your support and kind comments.
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