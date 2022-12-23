Mind Invaders Chapter 24 - Psychic War!

New Chapter Every Day!





Chernov and his men moved swiftly to get the surveillance camera back into place. Both corpses were dragged up next to the inside door, out of the camera’s normal viewing angle. One of the men put on a flak jacket that had been quickly stripped from a body. His hair and weight were similar to those of one of the dead men, and from the rear he could pass the periodic cursory look from the security control center inside. Quickly the camera was moved back. Then they waited. Two minutes seemed an eternity, but it was absolutely essential to protect the identity of their agent on the inside. When the last second had been counted—leaving the new “guard” peering out the small window toward the road—Chernov led his other two men into the complex, closing the door securely behind them.