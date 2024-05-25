Crain & Company Highlight on US Sports: This 15-Year-Old Started a Million Dollar Company

The guys sit down with former Tennessee Volunteers wider receiver Grant Frerking to discuss his journey to becoming the head of On3 Sports and building a million dollar company while playing in the SEC.





