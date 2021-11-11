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Signs of the end times: Antifa and BLM are burning Bibles in Portland, Oregon
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98 views • November 11, 2021
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Credits to CBN for the video clip. The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City on August 20, 2020.
The Bible is the holy written word of God. According to 2 Timothy 3:16, All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness. In John 5:39, the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua says, Search the scriptures; for in them ye think ye have eternal life: and they are they which testify of Me.
The Bible testifies of the Lord Jesus Christ. The Old and New Testament are witnesses to the glory of God Who was manifested in the flesh as Jesus Christ.
However, history will show that the Bible was banned and burned by evil people in positions of power. In 1229, pope Gregory banned the Bible when he stated: "it is forbidden for laymen (common man) to read the Old and New Testaments. We forbid them most severely to have the above books in the popular vernacular." This was agreed to at the Roman Catholic Church’s Council of Valencia.
5 years later, in 1234, the Roman Catholic Church’s Council of Tarragona ruled that: "No one may possess the books of the Old and New Testaments in the Romance language, and if anyone possesses them he must turn them over to the local bishop within eight days after the promulgation of this decree, so they may be burned." D. Lortsch, Histoire de la Bible en France, 1910, p.14.
In 1415, Jan Hus was burned at the stake, with copies of Wycliffe’s Bible used as kindling for the fire. Hus could be heard singing Psalms as he was burning. Talk about faith in Jesus Christ! In 1536, William Tyndale was executed by strangulation after which his body was burnt at the stake for producing his magnificent English translation of the Bible.
In early August 2020, members of Antifa and Black Lives Matter who are communists burned Bibles in Portland, Oregon.
What these angry, demon-possessed souls who are part of the violent Antifa and Black Lives Matter communist movements are forgetting is that it is the Lord Jesus Christ and His faithful and obedient saints who win at the end. Revelation 20, 21 and 22 speak of the glorious victory of the Lord Jesus Christ over satan and his supporters, sin and death.
Burning the Bible is a despicable, cowardly and demonic anti-Christian act. But to all those who love the Bible, keep reading it since, as Jesus Christ says in Matthew 4:4, Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God.
Enjoy reading the King James Bible because the word of God is truth.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org (www.SSRMinistries.org) along with DCMEDIA, SSRMedia, Biblical Seekers and ThirstyforTruth on YouTube.
Pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to CBN for the video clip. The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City on August 20, 2020.
The Bible is the holy written word of God. According to 2 Timothy 3:16, All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness. In John 5:39, the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua says, Search the scriptures; for in them ye think ye have eternal life: and they are they which testify of Me.
The Bible testifies of the Lord Jesus Christ. The Old and New Testament are witnesses to the glory of God Who was manifested in the flesh as Jesus Christ.
However, history will show that the Bible was banned and burned by evil people in positions of power. In 1229, pope Gregory banned the Bible when he stated: "it is forbidden for laymen (common man) to read the Old and New Testaments. We forbid them most severely to have the above books in the popular vernacular." This was agreed to at the Roman Catholic Church’s Council of Valencia.
5 years later, in 1234, the Roman Catholic Church’s Council of Tarragona ruled that: "No one may possess the books of the Old and New Testaments in the Romance language, and if anyone possesses them he must turn them over to the local bishop within eight days after the promulgation of this decree, so they may be burned." D. Lortsch, Histoire de la Bible en France, 1910, p.14.
In 1415, Jan Hus was burned at the stake, with copies of Wycliffe’s Bible used as kindling for the fire. Hus could be heard singing Psalms as he was burning. Talk about faith in Jesus Christ! In 1536, William Tyndale was executed by strangulation after which his body was burnt at the stake for producing his magnificent English translation of the Bible.
In early August 2020, members of Antifa and Black Lives Matter who are communists burned Bibles in Portland, Oregon.
What these angry, demon-possessed souls who are part of the violent Antifa and Black Lives Matter communist movements are forgetting is that it is the Lord Jesus Christ and His faithful and obedient saints who win at the end. Revelation 20, 21 and 22 speak of the glorious victory of the Lord Jesus Christ over satan and his supporters, sin and death.
Burning the Bible is a despicable, cowardly and demonic anti-Christian act. But to all those who love the Bible, keep reading it since, as Jesus Christ says in Matthew 4:4, Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God.
Enjoy reading the King James Bible because the word of God is truth.
For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org (www.SSRMinistries.org) along with DCMEDIA, SSRMedia, Biblical Seekers and ThirstyforTruth on YouTube.
Pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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