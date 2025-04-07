Russia's DEVASTATING Warning to Trump: Iran Attack Ends in Catastrophe w/ Brian Berletic

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Geopolitical analyst Brian Berletic reacts to the shocking warning issued by Russia to Trump, and what it means for Trump's nuclear gamble toward a massive war against Iran.This must-watch video reveals the truth that isn't being shown in Western media.
Support the Channel:
👉 Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/dannyhaiphong
Support the channel in other ways:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dannyhai...
Substack: chroniclesofhaiphong.substack.com
Cashapp: $Dhaiphong
Venmo: @dannyH2020
Paypal: https://paypal.me/spiritofho
Mirrored - Danny Haiphong
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/