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GOD’S CHURCH: NO TAX EXEMPTIONS (Revelation 13:6)
Patmos Pete
Patmos Pete
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34 views • September 14, 2021
Understand, there is only one true church on earth, and it is not registered with anyone's government to conduct religious activities according to the laws of man. How ludicrous to think that God must apply for a permit to operate his church by federal, state, or local governments to congregate or carry out his will.
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Patmos Pete on GAB gab.com/patmospete
Covid-19-666 Posters (No Copyrights - Use freely) https://patmosplanet.net/covid-19-666.html
Patmos Planet Website https://patmosplanet.net/
Mike Aston KIA Vietnam http://mikeaston.org/
The Patmos Reports (podcasts) https://patmosreports.podbean.com/
Songs from Patmos Planet https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTh5M5wH-KBm3JukVrTov-w
Elmo: The Dog that Licked My Sores http://elmo.patmosplanet.net/
Essentia Health BS https://patmosplanet.net/Essentia-Health-BS.html
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constitutionjesus christtaxegyptpopehebrewsjosephsaintsrevelation 13pontiff501 c 3blasphemyholy fathernonprofit
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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