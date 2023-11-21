Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
US Sports Coachlab: Performance Enhancement For The Modern Throwing Athlete - 2 Part Course
channel image
US Sports Radio
31 Subscribers
10 views
Published a day ago

This 2 part series by Coach Wolforth dives deep into the subject of performance enhancement for today's pitchers. He covers topics like:

Coaching Different Styles of Pitchers
Assessment Protocols
Impact of Social Media on Pitching Development
Common Myths of Training & Developing Pitchers
Learn more and book this course
https://tinyurl.com/Performance1123

Cool Sports & Talk,
US Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
baseballthrowinfieldussportsnetworkussportsradiobaseball throwingpitchersoutfield

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket