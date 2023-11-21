US Sports Coachlab: Performance Enhancement For The Modern Throwing Athlete - 2 Part Course

This 2 part series by Coach Wolforth dives deep into the subject of performance enhancement for today's pitchers. He covers topics like:
Coaching Different Styles of Pitchers
Assessment Protocols
Impact of Social Media on Pitching Development
Common Myths of Training & Developing Pitchers
Learn more and book this course
https://tinyurl.com/Performance1123
Cool Sports & Talk,
US Sports Network
http://www.USSportsRadio.net
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.