The Zionist Occupation Demolishes Three Houses in Jerusalem

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This morning, Zionist occupation bulldozers demolished three houses in the town of Hizma, northeast of Jerusalem. The demolition operation began at six in the morning, without prior notice. During the process, the occupation forces deliberately uprooted olive trees and demolished retaining walls.
Interview: Nofan Salah Al-Deen.
Reporting: Mohammed somrain
Filmed: 24/12/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video