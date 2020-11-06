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Rampant Donkey Election Fraud Compilation (2020)
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92 views • November 06, 2020
2020 Presidential Election Fraud: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin, Arizona, California, Utah, Georgia, New Jersey, , & More!
🇺🇸 Buy your very own Rampant Donkey Election Fraud T-Shirt at https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/products/rampant-donkey-election-fraud-2020-6-variants
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. https://www.copyright.gov/legislation/dmca.pdf Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Here is the list of documented fraud and/or suspicions thereof.
Last Updated at 10:30 pm on November 5, 2020 ⬇️
1. PENNSYLVANIA
a. Eric Trump in Philadelphia: Democrats are trying to cheat https://youtu.be/TxAo4KTUqJc
b. Another 20,000 or so votes have come in from Philadelphia, with 92% for Biden. And about 9,000 votes from Montgomery County are in with 73% for Biden. This has cut Trump’s statewide advantage in Pennsylvania from 2.6 percentage points to 2.3 points https://twitter.com/FiveThirtyEight/status/1324359482361696258
c. Two more batches of Pennsylvania vote were reported: -23,277 votes in Philadelphia, all for Biden -about 5,300 votes in Luzerne County, nearly 4,000 of which were for Biden https://twitter.com/fivethirtyeight/status/1324093784452403202
d. Mayor Giuliani in Philly: This form (mail-in) of balloting has always been considered the most prone to fraud https://youtu.be/B8X3McohnWM
2. MICHIGAN
a. They found 100,000+ (supposedly 138,339 but actually roughly 128,000) new mail in votes in Detroit, Michigan and 100% were for Biden https://twitter.com/MattMackowiak/status/1324041161321992192/photo/1
b. Michigan USPS Whistleblower Details Directive From Superiors To Back-Date Late Mail-In-Ballots Nov 3 https://youtu.be/fS6xOuhsiJw (video by Project Veritas)
c. Michigan Absentee Ballot Counting Center BLOCKS Windows As Allegations of Violations Rise https://rumble.com/vaxt4j-michigan-absentee-ballot-counting-center-blocks-windows-as-allegations-of-v.html
d. An apparent issue with the election infrastructure in one Michigan county resulted in a Republican candidate having a tally of only two votes Wednesday. Now, it’s been revealed that the program at fault could be in use in dozens of other counties across the state. The discrepancy was discovered Wednesday morning in Antrim County, according to Michigan’s Interlochen Public Radio. https://www.westernjournal.com/election-program-issue-tallied-2-votes-gop-candidate-33-mi-counties-thought-using-software
3. GEORGIA
a. Surprise, there is a problem with voter machines in Spalding County Georgia https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/computer-problems-bring-down-voting-machines-in-spalding-county
b. Opening ballots, looking at them and tossing them in garbage bag lined containers right on TV https://video.parler.com/nU/qT/nUqTPVkdIimC.mp4
4. WISCONSIN
a. Trump Is Demanding A Wisconsin Recount Due To Irregularities https://twitter.com/TrumpWarRoom/status/1324044797854818309 & https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-trump-campaign-demands-immediate-recount-in-wisconsin-over-irregularities
5. ARIZONA
a. Major Error Found In Arizona Results Data said 98% of votes had been counted; only 86% was actually counted https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-major-error-found-in-arizona-results
6. CALIFORNIA
a. Man finds ballots, other mail tossed into trash cans in Santa Monica, California https://abc7.com/santa-monica-mail-ballots-trash-in/6884527
7. UTAH
a. Man finds ballots in Salt Lake County Dumpster https://youtu.be/sXvF17-Jkg0
8. NEW JERSEY
a. USPS employee arrested, accused of dumping mail, including ballots sent to NJ residents https://youtu.be/aFYYMypm8IE
9. KENTUCKY
a. “Bins Full of Ballots” Found In A Dumpster Jeffersontown https://youtu.be/1gyKwgygbac
10. OTHER EVIDENCE OF ELECTION FRAUD
a. Straight From The Donkey's Mouth - Looney Tune Biden Admits Voter Fraud; Harris Calls Biden A Racist https://youtu.be/L30RiEHIfzM
b. Big Tech Fights Election Interference By Interfering In Election https://babylonbee.com/news/big-tech-counters-election-interference-with-their-own-election-interference
c. It has been said that there is an Official 2020 Election Ballot with a specific watermark. If that is true and based on this Gem Scope examination of a ballot, it appears to be, then we need to ensure all mail-in and other ballots have that watermark & are official https://twitter.com/CAS2328/status/1324182732411342848
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🇺🇸 Buy your very own Rampant Donkey Election Fraud T-Shirt at https://www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/products/rampant-donkey-election-fraud-2020-6-variants
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. https://www.copyright.gov/legislation/dmca.pdf Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Here is the list of documented fraud and/or suspicions thereof.
Last Updated at 10:30 pm on November 5, 2020 ⬇️
1. PENNSYLVANIA
a. Eric Trump in Philadelphia: Democrats are trying to cheat https://youtu.be/TxAo4KTUqJc
b. Another 20,000 or so votes have come in from Philadelphia, with 92% for Biden. And about 9,000 votes from Montgomery County are in with 73% for Biden. This has cut Trump’s statewide advantage in Pennsylvania from 2.6 percentage points to 2.3 points https://twitter.com/FiveThirtyEight/status/1324359482361696258
c. Two more batches of Pennsylvania vote were reported: -23,277 votes in Philadelphia, all for Biden -about 5,300 votes in Luzerne County, nearly 4,000 of which were for Biden https://twitter.com/fivethirtyeight/status/1324093784452403202
d. Mayor Giuliani in Philly: This form (mail-in) of balloting has always been considered the most prone to fraud https://youtu.be/B8X3McohnWM
2. MICHIGAN
a. They found 100,000+ (supposedly 138,339 but actually roughly 128,000) new mail in votes in Detroit, Michigan and 100% were for Biden https://twitter.com/MattMackowiak/status/1324041161321992192/photo/1
b. Michigan USPS Whistleblower Details Directive From Superiors To Back-Date Late Mail-In-Ballots Nov 3 https://youtu.be/fS6xOuhsiJw (video by Project Veritas)
c. Michigan Absentee Ballot Counting Center BLOCKS Windows As Allegations of Violations Rise https://rumble.com/vaxt4j-michigan-absentee-ballot-counting-center-blocks-windows-as-allegations-of-v.html
d. An apparent issue with the election infrastructure in one Michigan county resulted in a Republican candidate having a tally of only two votes Wednesday. Now, it’s been revealed that the program at fault could be in use in dozens of other counties across the state. The discrepancy was discovered Wednesday morning in Antrim County, according to Michigan’s Interlochen Public Radio. https://www.westernjournal.com/election-program-issue-tallied-2-votes-gop-candidate-33-mi-counties-thought-using-software
3. GEORGIA
a. Surprise, there is a problem with voter machines in Spalding County Georgia https://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/computer-problems-bring-down-voting-machines-in-spalding-county
b. Opening ballots, looking at them and tossing them in garbage bag lined containers right on TV https://video.parler.com/nU/qT/nUqTPVkdIimC.mp4
4. WISCONSIN
a. Trump Is Demanding A Wisconsin Recount Due To Irregularities https://twitter.com/TrumpWarRoom/status/1324044797854818309 & https://hannity.com/media-room/breaking-trump-campaign-demands-immediate-recount-in-wisconsin-over-irregularities
5. ARIZONA
a. Major Error Found In Arizona Results Data said 98% of votes had been counted; only 86% was actually counted https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-major-error-found-in-arizona-results
6. CALIFORNIA
a. Man finds ballots, other mail tossed into trash cans in Santa Monica, California https://abc7.com/santa-monica-mail-ballots-trash-in/6884527
7. UTAH
a. Man finds ballots in Salt Lake County Dumpster https://youtu.be/sXvF17-Jkg0
8. NEW JERSEY
a. USPS employee arrested, accused of dumping mail, including ballots sent to NJ residents https://youtu.be/aFYYMypm8IE
9. KENTUCKY
a. “Bins Full of Ballots” Found In A Dumpster Jeffersontown https://youtu.be/1gyKwgygbac
10. OTHER EVIDENCE OF ELECTION FRAUD
a. Straight From The Donkey's Mouth - Looney Tune Biden Admits Voter Fraud; Harris Calls Biden A Racist https://youtu.be/L30RiEHIfzM
b. Big Tech Fights Election Interference By Interfering In Election https://babylonbee.com/news/big-tech-counters-election-interference-with-their-own-election-interference
c. It has been said that there is an Official 2020 Election Ballot with a specific watermark. If that is true and based on this Gem Scope examination of a ballot, it appears to be, then we need to ensure all mail-in and other ballots have that watermark & are official https://twitter.com/CAS2328/status/1324182732411342848
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
SHOP for American Patriots Apparel at https://www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com
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