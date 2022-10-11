Create New Account
💥 Russian Tank Crews and Mechanised Infantry Unit - Neutralise UKR Enemy Firing Positions Amid Massive Anti-Tank Countermeasures. - 101122
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published a month ago

💥 Tank crews and mechanised infantry unit succeed in neutralising enemy firing positions amid massive anti-tank countermeasures


🎮 Aiming, fire adjustment and damage control are performed by an unmanned aerial vehicle that operates near the frontline.


🔄 The enemy was also attacked underway that increases the survivability of equipment on the battlefield. The detected firing positions are destroyed by tank armament, automatic mounted grenade launchers and anti-tank systems.

Keywords
russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

