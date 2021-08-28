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Sheriff Quattrone on vaccines, mask mandates
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100 views • August 28, 2021
Chautauqua County Sheriff James B. Quattrone answers questions at the monthly meeting of the Southern Tier Tea Party from people anxious about potential vaccination mandates and forced mask wearing in "Blue State" New York. The sheriff was asked, "are you guys mandated to get the vaccine?" Sheriff Quattrone answered, "No." Follow up question: "Do you think that will ever happen?" Quattrone: "Uh, you would definitely see a mutiny!" The answer brought prolonged applause from the sheriff's audience. Prior to Quattrone;s remarks, a Jamestown chiropractor presented a comprehensive assessment (the third in a series) of the CDC's guinea pig spike protein "jab" ("they're not vaccines"), referencing the Frontline Doctors. [ see accompanying video, Dr. Kenneth Erickson].
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