IOF published video of airstrike against Hezbollah depot
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
20 views • 8 months ago

IOF (Israeli Occupation Forces) published video of airstrike against Hezbollah depot.

There has been an increase in the intensity of strikes in the border areas in northern Israel. Last night, Israeli fighter jets carried out an air strike on the town of An-Nabi Shit in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, located more than 60 km from the border.

According to the Israel Defense Forces press service, the target was a weapons depot. The commander of the Hezbollah rocket unit, Hussein Ali Hussein Suleiman, was also killed. The group's media resources officially acknowledged the fighter's death, but did not report on his combat status.


In response to the Israeli air strikes, Hezbollah launched rocket barrages at northern Israel. About 60 projectiles were fired at Upper Galilee and the Golan Heights. Some of the rockets were intercepted by air defense systems, while the rest landed in open areas. There were no casualties.

🔻 The incident generally fits the pattern of the situation on the Lebanon-Israel border: the IDF strikes Hezbollah targets, and the group retaliates by shelling northern Israel, occasionally leading to the death of Israeli reservists.

#Israel #Lebanon

Rybar


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
