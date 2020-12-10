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12/09/20 #45vsTheCrown : DomInIon, Technocracy & 17sev_nty5 #StarsRbright
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371 views • December 10, 2020
#45vsTheCrown : Dom_n_on, Technocracy & 17sev_nty5 #StarsRbright
You Are Free TV
12/9/2020: As Texas leads the 20 state charge, we find our Republic fights the same battle now as we did 245 years ago!!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes.
DC Rally 12/12:
https://stopthesteal.us/
Tetrogen YAFTV Christmas 72 hour 40% off sale!
https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
code: free40%off
To support YAFTV:
Paypal: [email protected]
To follow Am_rican Intell_gence M_dia:
https://aim4truth.org/
S_ros appoints, again, LMB head of OSF:
https://cloverchronicle.com/2020/12/0...
POTUS EO 2018:
https://www.federalregister.gov/docum...
Learn More:
Https://www.americans4innovation.blog...
LMB:
https://www.crisisgroup.org/who-we-ar...
LMB and PG:
https://www.opensocietyfoundations.or...
20 States will join The Stars Are Bright:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/t...
The Largest Theft of Int_llectual Property that led to S_cial M_dia:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UgQGI...
The Pilgrims S_ciety:
https://pilgrimsociety.org/
Que_n's Pr_vy Council:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of...
Lilliane Scott Troy:
https://fbcoverup.com/docs/library/19...
Paul Volk_r, Pilgrims:
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/so...
YOU CAN ALSO WATCH THIS VIDEO ON RUMBLE.COM
Thanks so much for supporting YAFTV!! Please Pray for the Victory of Humanity over the death loving, human enslaving cabal that seeks to gen_cide and sterilize us! WE ARE FREE!!
You Are Free TV
12/9/2020: As Texas leads the 20 state charge, we find our Republic fights the same battle now as we did 245 years ago!!
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. It does not give election predictions or outcomes.
DC Rally 12/12:
https://stopthesteal.us/
Tetrogen YAFTV Christmas 72 hour 40% off sale!
https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
code: free40%off
To support YAFTV:
Paypal: [email protected]
To follow Am_rican Intell_gence M_dia:
https://aim4truth.org/
S_ros appoints, again, LMB head of OSF:
https://cloverchronicle.com/2020/12/0...
POTUS EO 2018:
https://www.federalregister.gov/docum...
Learn More:
Https://www.americans4innovation.blog...
LMB:
https://www.crisisgroup.org/who-we-ar...
LMB and PG:
https://www.opensocietyfoundations.or...
20 States will join The Stars Are Bright:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/t...
The Largest Theft of Int_llectual Property that led to S_cial M_dia:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UgQGI...
The Pilgrims S_ciety:
https://pilgrimsociety.org/
Que_n's Pr_vy Council:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of...
Lilliane Scott Troy:
https://fbcoverup.com/docs/library/19...
Paul Volk_r, Pilgrims:
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/so...
YOU CAN ALSO WATCH THIS VIDEO ON RUMBLE.COM
Thanks so much for supporting YAFTV!! Please Pray for the Victory of Humanity over the death loving, human enslaving cabal that seeks to gen_cide and sterilize us! WE ARE FREE!!
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