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MELBOURNE AUSTRALIA OPEN TENNIS - BALL BOY COLLAPSES TENNIS PLAYERS RUN TO HELP - ITS NOT LOOKING GOOD SO FAR! - ANOTHER VAXIDENT!
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394 views • January 18, 2022
THE MADNESS CONTINUES!
TUCKER ON THE FAUCI EMAILS - https://www.brighteon.com/43bbf8f9-4196-4246-8b0c-e3061d57c475
COVID MANDATES DROPPING AROUND THE WORLD, NANCY PELOSI ATTACKED, GOFUNDME SCANDAL, PZIFER DOCUMENTS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/AUzKfzmoUXw0/
PIRBRIGHT MASS STERILIZATION "COVID VAXXINE SPIKE PROTEIN" [KHAZAR / ASHKENAZINAZI NOT AFFECTED] ? - https://www.bitchute.com/video/gaXHpXAhsETi/
EVIL PSYCHOPATHS TIME IS UP! "WE ARE COMING FOR YOU!" - https://www.bitchute.com/video/yULv8AmvCycd/
The Police will be arrested as complicit - if they don't Shut down “vaccine centres” - https://www.brighteon.com/a9453f2c-93ac-4c60-994d-559fd25b0257
TUCKER ON THE FAUCI EMAILS - https://www.brighteon.com/43bbf8f9-4196-4246-8b0c-e3061d57c475
COVID MANDATES DROPPING AROUND THE WORLD, NANCY PELOSI ATTACKED, GOFUNDME SCANDAL, PZIFER DOCUMENTS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/AUzKfzmoUXw0/
PIRBRIGHT MASS STERILIZATION "COVID VAXXINE SPIKE PROTEIN" [KHAZAR / ASHKENAZINAZI NOT AFFECTED] ? - https://www.bitchute.com/video/gaXHpXAhsETi/
EVIL PSYCHOPATHS TIME IS UP! "WE ARE COMING FOR YOU!" - https://www.bitchute.com/video/yULv8AmvCycd/
The Police will be arrested as complicit - if they don't Shut down “vaccine centres” - https://www.brighteon.com/a9453f2c-93ac-4c60-994d-559fd25b0257
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