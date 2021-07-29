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ThePatriotNurse: Judgment Day and the Flood: Rabbi Gimpel on Biblical Preparedness, Faith and Action
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141 views • July 29, 2021
Posted 29July2021:In this video, Rabbi Jeremy Gimpel of the Land of Israel Fellowship and Arugot Farm joins Patriot Nurse for a discussion on the biblical principles of preparedness.Join with Rabbi Gimpel and learn more: https://www.thelandofisrael.com
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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