CHAPTER 12.1 PROJECT LOOKING GLASS

This chapter describes one of the darkest and largest secrets ever created by the Khazarian mafia. namely PROJECT LOOKING GLASS. Here we will enter the mystical world of predicting different time lines and time travel.





The book can be found on amazon: https://www.amazon.com/author/max-hansson_1976





Max Igan's endorsement of the book: https://drive.proton.me/urls/14YY7J6QXW#HZ8zMohmfzid





LINK FOR DONATIONS TO THE AUTHOR BELOW. BLESS YOU ALL!





BTC:1NZBf5XHUKyVduVQEk5UFkkWfXoKMasqja

ETHEREUM: 0x25ee6f527b64bb3f5f5dbf0c687f7dfec6e94596

SOLANA: CrziFChfRawmBxZeyFRBWWEWXVVsdHULkzhkMbxQoDN3

XRP: rULK2nBzBLwyryYCb5gfCo4jG5cQCH1hHX