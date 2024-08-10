Are Hurricanes the Judgment of God? 10/08/2024

Can we say that Hurricanes are a Judgment of God? Does God use these types of methods to draw us closer to Him? Today Pastor Stan shares with us through prophecies the truth about devastating events.

00:00 – Rumors or Truth?

03:50 – Letters to the Churches

07:23 – Breaking News

08:02 – Green Brings Red

13:22 – Three Scrolls

18:26 – Seven Moons

20:27 – Examine Your Heart

