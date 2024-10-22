BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
200 Proofs Earth is Not a Spinning Ball
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
127 followers
306 views • 6 months ago

.....200 proofs, and this is just a drop in the bucket.... there's many more.  It's bad.  It's really bad.  When I first looked into this, I could discount about 50 of these 200 proofs, as being able to be realistically explained away... "realistically explained away", according to my old indoctrinated education and way of thinking, that is.  Either way, you cannot logically get around the vast majority of the evidence presented here.  Skepticism won't save you, we all tried that, good luck...... if you have a genuine open mind and are able to think in a logical manner, then prepare yourself.... your life is about to change. Yes, you'll still have to get up and go to work in the morning, don't be melodramatic, it's still a huge deal.   Besides, it's not really about the shape of the earth.... it's about the lie.

A lie so big that it's the perfect lie... for who could even begin to fathom such a lie, on such a grand scale... the average mind simply cannot wrap itself around even the mere possibility. 

Keywords
hoaxsciencenasaeinsteinspacestarsmoonsungravityindoctrinationastronomyphysicsplanetlevelglobesatellitescurveflat-earthtelescopefirmamentheliocentricpseudosciencegeocentricbrain-washedempirical-science
