5 Foods to Protect Your Brain From Aging

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-Research links whole food dietary patterns to better cognitive function and reduced age-related decline risk.
-Long-term studies show healthy eating habits significantly lower likelihood of cognitive decline across large populations.
-Omega-3 rich fatty fish, leafy greens, berries, nuts, and seeds provide key neuroprotective nutrients important.
-Compounds like flavonoids, vitamin E, curcumin, and tea catechins may reduce inflammation and oxidative stress.
-Evidence remains observational, emphasizing correlations, while experts recommend whole foods over supplements for brain health.
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