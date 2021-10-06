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Is October 15th Going to Bring On a 'Dark October' and Why Did Facebook Scrub Grandma's (Pfizer) Baby Pictures?
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70 views • October 06, 2021
The Internet is abuzz (as it usually is) with gossip abound that this October 15th will bring on a much more serious and larger power outage on the world wide web. I personally can't see it happening just yet, but then again - who am I. Jim Stone posted today why he thinks that Facebook shut themselves down for six hours the other day. I tell you his theory and I believe it, plus I show you a freaky connection to that date of October 15th.
Related video:
"Newborns Are Now Being Vaccine Injured and the Majority of COVID Hospitalized Are Fully Vaxxed"
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ljjtn3uoig9r/
Related link:
Jim Stone Investigates
http://82.221.129.208/1/.ua7.html
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Related video:
"Newborns Are Now Being Vaccine Injured and the Majority of COVID Hospitalized Are Fully Vaxxed"
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ljjtn3uoig9r/
Related link:
Jim Stone Investigates
http://82.221.129.208/1/.ua7.html
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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