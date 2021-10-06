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Is October 15th Going to Bring On a 'Dark October' and Why Did Facebook Scrub Grandma's (Pfizer) Baby Pictures?
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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70 views • October 06, 2021
The Internet is abuzz (as it usually is) with gossip abound that this October 15th will bring on a much more serious and larger power outage on the world wide web. I personally can't see it happening just yet, but then again - who am I. Jim Stone posted today why he thinks that Facebook shut themselves down for six hours the other day. I tell you his theory and I believe it, plus I show you a freaky connection to that date of October 15th.

Related video:

"Newborns Are Now Being Vaccine Injured and the Majority of COVID Hospitalized Are Fully Vaxxed"
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/ljjtn3uoig9r/

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Jim Stone Investigates
http://82.221.129.208/1/.ua7.html

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