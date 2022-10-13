Create New Account
💥 Nothing Can Escape This Strike - Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction - 101322
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
💥 Nothing can escape the strike


Eliminatioin of AFU armoured vehicles and armament by attack UAVs fitted with high-precision weaponry.


◽️ Airborne Troops' UAV crews that operate at Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction have launched attacks at the positions of the self-propelled artillery howitzers, armoured personnel carriers manufactured by NATO countries, tanks and other armament used by AFU militants.


💥 UAVs' operation has resulted in the destruction of a number of tanks, self-propelled artillery systems, wheeled vehicles, including those delivered by NATO countries.

russiagenocideww3ukrainenatodonetskdonbassukraine war

