💥 Nothing Can Escape This Strike - Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction - 101322

💥 Nothing can escape the strike





Eliminatioin of AFU armoured vehicles and armament by attack UAVs fitted with high-precision weaponry.





◽️ Airborne Troops' UAV crews that operate at Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction have launched attacks at the positions of the self-propelled artillery howitzers, armoured personnel carriers manufactured by NATO countries, tanks and other armament used by AFU militants.





💥 UAVs' operation has resulted in the destruction of a number of tanks, self-propelled artillery systems, wheeled vehicles, including those delivered by NATO countries.