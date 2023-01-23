Medjugorje Visionary Mirjana on the First Two Secrets

Quo Vadis

Jan 22, 2023

Apart from Vicka, who said that her first secret has to do with the church of Medjugorje, Mirjana was the only seer to allude to what will happen when the secrets of the apparitions of Medjugorje begin to occur.

"Our Lady told me that it is necessary to pray a lot until the first secret is revealed.

The first two secrets will last for a while.

Be prepared, it will be visible, it is necessary to shake the world a little.

It will cause the world to stop and think.

But in addition, it is necessary to sacrifice as much as possible, help others as much as we can and fast, especially now before the first secret", warns the Medjugorje visionary Mirjana, adding:

"She said we had to prepare.

She not only asks, but begs everyone to turn, pray, fast.

Those who do not believe have no idea what awaits them and that is why, like a mother, she is in deep sorrow for them.

It is not enough to just pray.

It is not easy and quick to say a few prayers to be able to say that we have prayed and performed our duty.

What she wants from us is to pray from the bottom of our souls, it is a dialogue with God, says Mirjana.

Our Lady's message to the visionary Mirjana on June 2, 2019.

“Dear children, only a pure and open heart will make you truly know my Son and that all those who do not know his love for you will know him.

Only love will make you realize that it is stronger than death because true love has conquered death and made death not exist.

My children, forgiveness is a sublime form of love.

You, as apostles of my love, must pray that you may be strong in spirit and able to understand and forgive.

You, the apostles of my love, by example and forgiveness set an example of love and mercy.

Being able to understand and forgive is a gift to be prayed for and nurtured.

By forgiving you show that you know how to love.

Just look, my children, how Heavenly Father loves you with great love, understanding, forgiveness, and righteousness, how He gives you to me; the mother of your hearts.

And here I am among you to bless you with a motherly blessing, to call you to prayer, to fast, to tell you to believe, to hope, to forgive, to pray for your pastors, and above all to love infinitely.

My children, follow me.

My path is the path of peace and love, the path of my Son.

It is the path that leads to the triumph of my heart.

Thank you.





Mirjana was 16 years old at the time the apparitions began.

Her home was in Sarajevo, where she lived with her parents, but she would spend her summers in Medjugorje visiting her grandparents who were from there.

It was she, along with Ivanka Ivankovic, on June 24, 1981, who first saw Our Lady.

In September 1981, several of the visionaries left Medjugorje because of school (though they still returned to the village frequently).

Mirjana, with an above average intelligence, pursued a college degree in Sarajevo and became the only visionary to complete such an education.

However, it was when she fully decided on this course to take in her life that her daily apparitions ceased.

She relayed that had she not chosen college, Our Lady perhaps would have still continued to appear to her daily.

In an interview with a Franciscan Priest on January 10, 1983, Mirjana said:

“I asked Our Lady why She would no longer appear to me, after such a long time, and She explained that because I had decided to continue my schooling, I must learn to live my life without Her direct help and advice.

She told me that I’m no different from any other young person, any other girl, and that I must live accordingly. ”

Mirjana was referring to the meeting of December 24, 1982, when Our Lady announced to her that the following day would be her last apparition, though she would see Our Lady on her birthday each year, on March 18th, until her death.

Mirjana was devastated to receive, not only this news, but it was in this apparition that she was given the 10th and last secret.

Our Lady encouraged her to be courageous and assured her that whenever she was in a crisis, Our Lady would come to her.

“Now you will have to turn to God in the faith like any other person.

I will appear to you on the day of your birthday and when you will experience difficulties in life.

Mirjana, I have chosen you; I have confided in you everything that is essential.

I have also shown you many terrible things.

You must now bear it all with courage.

Think of Me and think of the tears I must shed for that.

You must remain courageous.

You have quickly grasped the messages.

You must also understand now that I have to go away.

Be courageous.”

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p5mTbvrw80U