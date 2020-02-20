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Las Vegas Shooting Video #7 "UNREAL & Unseen footage Vegas Mandalay bay…. wait for it"
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165 views • February 20, 2020
This video, from 10-3-2017, is what made me take notice in the Mandalay Bay shooting. I had seen as most people back then, the original footage uploaded to Youtube on 10-2-2017 by the taxi driver herself, only to see it taken down sometime around the 3rd or 4th of that month. That original cell-phone taped evidence is included in full on this video. After seeing the original video taken down so quickly, I decided to begin downloading all of the videos on this event that I could...
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