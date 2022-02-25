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Klaus Schwab Explains the Timetable for Microchipping Everyone by 2026 At First.
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366 views • February 25, 2022
Right Said Fred on Twitter.
Interview with Klaus Schwab January 10, 2016.
"At first we will implant them in our clothes... We will implant them in our brains or on our skin... In the end, maybe, there will be direct communication between our brain and the digital world."
Mirrored from https://twitter.com/i/status/1495001604147322886
Interview with Klaus Schwab January 10, 2016.
"At first we will implant them in our clothes... We will implant them in our brains or on our skin... In the end, maybe, there will be direct communication between our brain and the digital world."
Mirrored from https://twitter.com/i/status/1495001604147322886
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