Black Hawk Helicopter Spreads Its First Autonomous Wings - Successful Unmanned Flight

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Researchers made it clear that the test flights were devised to show the Black Hawks’ potential to lighten soldiers’ workloads as the chopper navigated simulated cityscapes, avoided imagined buildings, executed maneuvers, and landed safely on the unmanned missions using an in-cockpit automation system.
#news #Helicopter #BlackHawk