Christmas Warning Santa is Satan. Repent! God is Coming to Judge! End Time Warning



REPENT! GET OUT OF ALL PAGAN HOLIDAYS! God is coming to JUDGE!



Warning Dream about Santa Coming!!!



Ephesians 2:2

“Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience:”



Let's break down Santa's name, shall we? Santa Claus...



Interesting Definition for Claus:



Claus process noun

: a process for converting hydrogen sulfide to elemental sulfur by oxidation with air



Sulfur in the Holy Bible:



Revelation 21:8

But for the cowardly, unbelieving, sinners, abominable, murderers, sexually immoral, sorcerers, idolaters, and all liars, their part is in the lake that burns with fire and sulfur, which is the second death."



Matthew 3:2 - And saying, Repent ye: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.



Acts 16:31

“And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.”



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