Dr. Mark Bailey Dr. Tom Cowan- the true nature of science is nothing the public wants to deal with.
TowardsTheLight
Published a day ago

Why are most of the famous scientists so resistant even look at the basic science with us. We never had anyone except an offer to go through an virus isolation paper with us.

