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Truth Puts Jury in Tears in PP Baby Body Parts Trial
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26 views • October 18, 2019
After 3 weeks of trial, with the Obama judge not allowing jurors to see any undercover videos that are the center of the case, the jury finally saw what Planned Parenthood, Google, Facebook, mainstream media and social media have worked so hard to conceal — and it moved them to tears. And, PP’s star witness committed perjury.
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