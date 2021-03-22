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Rightly dividing the word of TRUTH!
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43 views • March 22, 2021
Rightly dividing the word of TRUTH!
How do we do it? Have you ever been told to?
This video explains how most people miss what Paul was trying to teach us when he told us to rightly divide the word of God and study to show ourselves approved unto God. Paul wasn't talking about the Bible at all... Here is what he meant...
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
How do we do it? Have you ever been told to?
This video explains how most people miss what Paul was trying to teach us when he told us to rightly divide the word of God and study to show ourselves approved unto God. Paul wasn't talking about the Bible at all... Here is what he meant...
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
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