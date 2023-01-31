⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation - 1400, January 31, 2023

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(31 January 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥In Kupyansk direction, artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces hit manpower and hardware of the 114th and 104rd territorial defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near the settlements of Masyutovka and Tabayevka (Kharkov region).

◻️The enemy's losses in this direction during the day amounted to 45 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, four armoured fighting vehicles, a motor vehicle, and a D-20 howitzer.

💥In Krasny Liman direction, units of the 25th Airborne and 95th airborne assault brigades of the AFU close to Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as Serebryansky forest area, were hit by artillery and heavy flamethrower systems.

◻️More than 60 Ukrainian troops and four armoured fighting vehicles were neutralised.

💥In Donetsk direction, as a result of a successful offensive, volunteers of assault groups, supported by fire of Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the 'Yug' Group of Forces, have liberated the village of Blagodatnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

◻️Up to 50 Ukrainian servicemen, a French Caesar self-propelled artillery system, a US-made M-777 artillery system, and an MSTA-B howitzer have been eliminated in this area during the day.

💥In South Donetsk direction, the 'Vostok' Group of Forces hit units of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade of the AFU near Ugledar and the 110th Territorial Defence Brigade Novopol (Donetsk People's Republic).

◻️Over 40 servicemen, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, and two pickup trucks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been neutralised in this direction.

◻️In addition, two artillery ammunition depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been destroyed near the towns of Ugledar and Katerynovka in (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥In Kherson direction, two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery units and two ammunition depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Mikhailovka and Zmiyevka (Kherson region) were destroyed as part of a counter-battery operation.

💥Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 84 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy's manpower and hardware in 126 areas during the day.

💥Russian air defence facilities have shot down one Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Zolotaya Balka (Kherson region).

◻️Five UAVs were also intercepted in the areas of Kryvosheyevka, Oborotnovka, Krasnorechenskoye, Vladimirovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Belogrudovo (Kherson region).

Moreover, three US-made HIMARS MLRS shells were intercepted near the settlements of Zlatoustovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Skadovsk (Kherson region).

📊In total, 381 airplanes and 206 helicopters, 2,987 unmanned aerial vehicles, 402 anti-aircraft missile systems, 7,691 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 997 combat vehicles equipped with multiple launch rocket systems, 3,970 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 8,229 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation.