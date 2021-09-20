© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RegSledge7: Martin Luther King's Road to Satanic Sacrifice | The Black Boule [19.09.2021]
Follow
0
Share
Report
66 views • September 20, 2021
What is a psyop?
Psychological operations are operations to convey selected information and indicators to audiences to influence their emotions, motives, and objective reasoning, and ultimately the behavior of governments, organizations, groups, and individuals.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=what+is+a+psyop&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
34 views Sep 19, 2021
RegSledge7 - 270 subscribers
https://youtu.be/kk6wiNxTbvM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh0w15c4GNRsUl2FrQvheww
Psychological operations are operations to convey selected information and indicators to audiences to influence their emotions, motives, and objective reasoning, and ultimately the behavior of governments, organizations, groups, and individuals.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=what+is+a+psyop&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
34 views Sep 19, 2021
RegSledge7 - 270 subscribers
https://youtu.be/kk6wiNxTbvM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh0w15c4GNRsUl2FrQvheww
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.