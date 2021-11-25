Retirees in Yuzhong District Don’t Have Money for Food Because Their Pension Funds Has Been Embezzled by Social Security Bureau

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
11/16/2021 A woman complains they lost their pension because the Social Security Bureau embezzled 70 million RMB of pension funds at Yuzhong District (in Chongqing City). The local government never responds to this urgent problem. Four people have died because they cannot afford medical treatment